Mertens, Paul E.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Anna Mertens (nee Arbogast); dear father of Tiffany, Matthew (Krystle) and Tracy Mertens; dear grandfather of Alexis Mertens; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Massed or contributions to Down's Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or St. Joan of Arc appreciated. Kutis Affton service.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.