Paul E. Mertens
Mertens, Paul E.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Anna Mertens (nee Arbogast); dear father of Tiffany, Matthew (Krystle) and Tracy Mertens; dear grandfather of Alexis Mertens; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, June 13 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Massed or contributions to Down's Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis or St. Joan of Arc appreciated. Kutis Affton service.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
