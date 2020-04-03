|
Smith, Paul F. Jr.
on Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Ada D. Smith (nee Desnoyer); loving father of Brian Smith, Steven (Alicia) Smith, and Adam Smith; cherished grandfather of Chloe, Cameron, Logan, and Alivia; dear stepson of Michael Schneider; our dear relative and friend. Paul was a member of Meramec Arnold Eagles Club and Festus VFW Post 777.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Mon., Apr. 6, 8 a.m. Private Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun. 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020