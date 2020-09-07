Probst, Paul Francis

Saturday, September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of JoAnne Probst (nee Lippert); dear father of Peggy Probst and Christene (Justin) Keenoy; proud Paw Paw of Mary Kate Keenoy; dear brother of Robert Probst. Our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Probst was a licensed professional engineer by the state of Missouri. Paul was the founder and organizer of the monthly poker game, and organizer of the family dominoes game.

Services: Visitation at Holy Redeemer Church, Sat., Sept. 12, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Smithton Cemetery (Smithton, IL). In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Humane Society of Missouri appreciated.