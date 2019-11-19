St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
1320 West Lockwood Ave.
Hoskins, Paul Howard

passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Marcella Hoskins (nee Jones); loving father of Charles (Jessica) Hoskins and Anne (David) Castro; dearest grandfather of Grace, Ella, Samuel, Lizzy and Ben; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Paul earned his Ph.D. from University of Missouri-Columbia. He retired from Anheuser-Busch as their Director of Agronomy.

Services: Funeral at Webster Groves Christian Church, 1320 West Lockwood Ave., Thursday, November 21, 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Webster Groves Christian Church. Visitation Wednesday at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
