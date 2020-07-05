1/1
Paul J. Brown
Brown, Paul J.

1941 - 2020. of Manchester, passed away June 23, 2020 in Union at the care facility where he resided. His niece, Liz, was a pillar of support and his son, Paul II, was with him in the days preceding his passing.

Paul was a passionate Christian, father and entrepreneur. Paul served as the salt and the light to bring people closer to God. He loved his family and supported them with his unwavering

optimism. He was successful in real estate, sales, a published author and creative businessman.

He is survived by two children, Julia Gonzell with husband Burton of San Juan Capistrano, CA and Paul Brown II with wife Kristina Brown-Rice of Sherman Oaks, CA; one sister, Mary Ries with husband Bob of Springfield, MO; two grandchildren, Hudson and Olivia Gonzell; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. For service details or to share pictures, please visit

https://www.midlawn.com/obituary/paul-brown



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
