Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Welker, Paul J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Welker (nee Wibbenmeyer); loving father of Stephen (Victoria Gonzalez) Welker, Brian (Toni) Welker and Michele (Steve) Dintleman; cherished grandfather of Cara, Alissa, Elizabeth, Erica, Jack, Josh, and the late Tess; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
