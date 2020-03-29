|
|
Welker, Paul J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Welker (nee Wibbenmeyer); loving father of Stephen (Victoria Gonzalez) Welker, Brian (Toni) Welker and Michele (Steve) Dintleman; cherished grandfather of Cara, Alissa, Elizabeth, Erica, Jack, Josh, and the late Tess; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Services: A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020