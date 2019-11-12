St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Paul Jay Hall

Paul Jay Hall Obituary

Hall, Paul Jay

Monday, November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Phyllis Hall (nee Ooton); loving father of Karen (Jeff) Voertman, Mark Hall and Janelle (David) Gibson; adoring grandfather of Melissa Krieg and James Voertman; cherished great- grandfather of Gideon and Silas Krieg; our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Paul was a long time employee with Reliable Life Insurance Co. and member of Crestwood Christian Church.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Crestwood Christian Church or the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
