Paul Jerome Shotwell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shotwell, Paul Jerome passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Manda M. Shotwell (nee King) for 66 years; devoted father of William, Debora and Sandra Shotwell. Dear grandfather of Paul Shotwell and Lori Fate. Our dear great-grandfather, great-great-grand-father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Paul was born in Ellisville to William and Anna Shotwell on January 10, 1935. He grew up surrounded by his loving brothers and sisters who all proceeded him in death. Paul went to Eureka high school where he met Manda, the love of his life. He was a proud member of the St. Louis Carpenter's Local 1739 for over 60 years. Paul enjoyed hunting, gardening and the outdoors. His great loves were his family and his pets. Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or the animal welfare organization of your choice. Services: Interment Private. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
I have lots of fond memories of Mr Shotwell as a good friend to my dad, Bryan Boland, for over 40 years. They hunted together many times for deer, turkey and quail. Paul always had a good story to tell and made all of us laugh. We enjoyed lots of BBQs on the Fourth of July with the Shotwells. Thoughts and prayers for his family.
Nancy Connelly
Friend
Paul was a great friend to my uncle Mark and a great, friendly neighbor.
Greg Schmidt
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved