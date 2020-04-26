Shotwell, Paul Jerome passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Manda M. Shotwell (nee King) for 66 years; devoted father of William, Debora and Sandra Shotwell. Dear grandfather of Paul Shotwell and Lori Fate. Our dear great-grandfather, great-great-grand-father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Paul was born in Ellisville to William and Anna Shotwell on January 10, 1935. He grew up surrounded by his loving brothers and sisters who all proceeded him in death. Paul went to Eureka high school where he met Manda, the love of his life. He was a proud member of the St. Louis Carpenter's Local 1739 for over 60 years. Paul enjoyed hunting, gardening and the outdoors. His great loves were his family and his pets. Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or the animal welfare organization of your choice. Services: Interment Private. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.