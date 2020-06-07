Paul John Horton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Horton, Paul John Jr.

of St. Louis, Missouri died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Dement) Horton for nearly 60 years. Cherished father of Alicia (Dave) Swatek, Paul J. Horton, III, James Horton, Margaret (Michael) Meyer and Matthew (Laurie) Horton; Loving grandfather to Scott & Mollie Carter, Christopher Fox, Matthew, Anna & Madeline Meyer, and Will & Emily Horton; Great-grandfather to Sophia Sauerressig and Jakob Carter; Dear son of the late Paul and Alicia (nee Polliham) Horton; Dearest brother of Robert (Charlene) Horton, Richard (Janet) Horton and Mary Kay (Kelly) McAtee. Dear Uncle and Friend.

Paul was born and raised in Normandy, Missouri, and became a longtime resident and former City Councilman. He was the second of four generations to graduate from St. Ann School in Normandy and past President of St. Ann Men's Club. He retired from Gerber Baby Food Products after 35 years of service. Paul died peacefully at home surrounded by family and will be dearly missed.

Services: Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Church, 7522 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, MO 63121.

http://stannchurch-stl.org/

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved