Horton, Paul John Jr.

of St. Louis, Missouri died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Dement) Horton for nearly 60 years. Cherished father of Alicia (Dave) Swatek, Paul J. Horton, III, James Horton, Margaret (Michael) Meyer and Matthew (Laurie) Horton; Loving grandfather to Scott & Mollie Carter, Christopher Fox, Matthew, Anna & Madeline Meyer, and Will & Emily Horton; Great-grandfather to Sophia Sauerressig and Jakob Carter; Dear son of the late Paul and Alicia (nee Polliham) Horton; Dearest brother of Robert (Charlene) Horton, Richard (Janet) Horton and Mary Kay (Kelly) McAtee. Dear Uncle and Friend.

Paul was born and raised in Normandy, Missouri, and became a longtime resident and former City Councilman. He was the second of four generations to graduate from St. Ann School in Normandy and past President of St. Ann Men's Club. He retired from Gerber Baby Food Products after 35 years of service. Paul died peacefully at home surrounded by family and will be dearly missed.

Services: Due to COVID-19, a private burial will be held in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann Church, 7522 Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, MO 63121.

http://stannchurch-stl.org/

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com