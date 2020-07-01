DeNunzio, Paul Joseph

age 77, asleep in Jesus, June 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Narda J. DeNunzio (nee DiMaggio); dear father of Steve (Denise) DeNunzio and Mike (Tena) DeNunzio; loving grandfather of Brian and Grace DeNunzio, Jake, Isabella and Donovan DeNunzio, and Gabe, Addison, Alayna, Genevieve and Bennett Strehl; and a beloved niece Christine Williams. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, August and Aileen (nee Hensley) DeNunzio, and a sister Debbie Hess.

Services: Interment Sunset Memorial Park, Du Quoin, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Lutheran Hour Ministry. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.