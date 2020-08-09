Huber, Paul Joseph

Passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Preceded in death by his lifelong love, Patricia Lee 'Patsy' Huber (nee Spangler).

Paul was an ardent lover of birds, beginning with the quail he hunted with his father Emil as a boy in Perryville, MO, and continuing with the pheasant he encountered during his military service in Korea, the cardinals that nested in the light fixtures he designed in the 1960's for Busch Stadium, the waterfowl left at his St. Louis Hills door by a dear friend, the turkeys and woodpeckers that brought him great joy as they feasted at the feeders he kept at his home in Sunset Hills, and the penguins, puffins, and parrots that he experienced during his peregrinations with Patsy.

As a proud graduate of St. Mary's High School, Washington University, and SIU Edwardsville, Paul excelled first as a draftsman, then electrical engineer, and ultimately as a partner in Casco Corp. Paul served his community as a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and the BPO Elks Lodge #2635. His greatest joy was providing for his family and making Patsy's dreams come true.

He is survived by his four children, Patrick Joseph Huber (Emily), St. Louis, Missouri; Phillip John Huber (Beth), Asheville, North Carolina; Mark Andrew Huber (Hallie), St. Louis, Missouri; and Julia Huber Stone (Larry), Lebanon, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Ashlee, Jason (Janine), David, Andrew, Catherine, Emma, Clare, Alexander, Charles and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Zen and Anya; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ella and William.

A private burial was held at Resurrection Cemetery. To honor Paul's life, the family requests that you go with the flow.