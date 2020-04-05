Dubuque, Paul Kenneth

Paul Kenneth Dubuque, 51, of St. Charles, Missouri passed away on March 28 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. A private funeral service was held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in O'Fallon, MO on Wednesday, April 1st, 2020.

Paul was born in Quincy, Illinois on June 3, 1968 to William and Patricia Dubuque. He started high school in Liberty, Illinois and graduated from Rosary High School in St. Louis in 1986. Paul went on to earn a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in St. Louis. He was employed as an independent information technology consultant for many years.

Paul enjoyed laughing, being funny, boating, fishing, barbecuing, traveling, fixing things, solving problems, being a smart-ass, dropping whatever he was doing to help out friends and strangers, being a master of movie quotes and general quips, teaching and explaining things, listening to what you had to say and making you feel like you were important, and spending time with his son, family, extended family and friends. Basically he was the most sentimental, kindhearted, best father, brother, son, significant other, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend ever.

Paul is survived by his son, Connor Dubuque; his mother, Patricia Dubuque; his brother Bill Dubuque, Jr. (Tara); his sister Carolyn Dubuque; significant other Rebecca James, and too many Dubuque, Connor, Cammarata, and Giblin nieces and nephews and other relatives to count.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kellie Connor Dubuque; his father, William Dubuque, Sr.; and his sister, Laura Dubuque.

Memorial donations can be made to the Connor Dubuque Trust, c/o Chris James, 83 Beringer Ct., St. Charles, MO 63304 or to the Missouri Department of Conservation, 2360 Highway D, St. Charles, MO 63304.

A celebration of Paul's life/evening of debauchery and carousing will occur later this summer.