Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Son of the late Natale and Antonia Torno; beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Torno (nee Valloni); loving father of Agnes Gregg, Paul (Nancy) Torno and Lawrence (Peg Bumb) Torno; loving grandfather of David (Candice Rogers) Torno, Carolyn Torno, James (Brei) Gregg, Jessica (Chris) Parmeter and Brendan (Alexis) Gregg; cherished great-grandfather of Isabella Parmeter, Chase Parmeter and Callan Gregg; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Paul was a WWII Army veteran serving from 1943 to 1945. Over the years Paul was active in many organizations including The Crusaders Club, Holy Name Society, the Boy Scouts of America, St. Ambrose Senior Citizens, Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill and Hill 2000. If desired donations may be made in Paul's name to the Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill.

Services: Private Services will be held with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later time at St. Ambrose Church. Paul will be buried at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery with military honors.

