Snyders, Colonel (Ret) Paul Leo

Born March 6, 1956, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Ellen Snyders. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan (nee Canent) and his adored daughter Alise Marie. He was brother to Libby (Glen) Travers, Laura (Randy) Ehret, Mary Ellen (Tom) Spearing, Sally (Jeff) Petree, Ann (Rocco) Fiordelisi, and Steven Snyders. He was son-in-law to Ramon and Nancy Canent and brother-in-law to Randy (Maribeth) Canent and Rob Canent. Also a beloved uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Paul was a graduate of St. Louis University High School, Westminster College and University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Paul spent over 30 years in the United States Army, including 26 years on active duty in The Judge Advocate General's Corps. Paul's assignments included: Fort Hood, TX, Camp Red Cloud, South Korea, St. Louis, MO, Charlottesville, VA, Washington, DC, Fort Bragg, NC, Fort Belvoir, VA, Fort Polk, LA, Fort Lee, VA, and Great Lakes Navy Base, IL. Upon his retirement in 2008, the family moved to Niceville (Destin), Florida, to enjoy the good life fishing, boating, golfing and sharing an afternoon beer with friends. As a skilled craftsman, Paul maintained their home in perfect condition and enjoyed sharing his skills with many. Recently, Paul and Susie re-located to Celebration (Orlando), Florida, where Susie still lives. They continued their happy life together, until ALS brought it to an end. Alise is in school at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy where she will graduate with a PharmD in May 2021. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date, when circumstances permit. Refer to baldwincremation.com for further details.