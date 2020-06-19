Paul M. Kettler
Kettler, Paul M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, June 15, 2020. Beloved father of Cheryl Kettler, Stephanie Gutierrez, Kathleen Dunkus, and the late Mary Taylor and Thomas Kettler; grandfather of Nicholas Kettler, David Kettler, Sebastian Martinez, Ashley Newport, Thomas Newport III, Molly Newport, Rachael Benns, Sam Taylor, Rose Taylor, Cole Taylor, and Thomas Kettler; great-grandfather of Leland and Josephine Strohmeyer; brother of Virginia Simpson, Joan Otis, Jeanne Burnau, Zoe Aubertine, and the late Helen Osdieck, William Kettler, Mary Kettler, Robert Kettler, Alice Jones, Betty Kettler, and Thomas Kettler; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Valley Park, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, Pine Ridge, SD. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
