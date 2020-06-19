Kettler, Paul M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, June 15, 2020. Beloved father of Cheryl Kettler, Stephanie Gutierrez, Kathleen Dunkus, and the late Mary Taylor and Thomas Kettler; grandfather of Nicholas Kettler, David Kettler, Sebastian Martinez, Ashley Newport, Thomas Newport III, Molly Newport, Rachael Benns, Sam Taylor, Rose Taylor, Cole Taylor, and Thomas Kettler; great-grandfather of Leland and Josephine Strohmeyer; brother of Virginia Simpson, Joan Otis, Jeanne Burnau, Zoe Aubertine, and the late Helen Osdieck, William Kettler, Mary Kettler, Robert Kettler, Alice Jones, Betty Kettler, and Thomas Kettler; dear uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Valley Park, Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Cloud Indian School, Pine Ridge, SD. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, Tuesday 3-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.