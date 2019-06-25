Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Shatz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shatz, Paul M. It is with sadness we announce the passing of Paul Melvin Shatz, of Fox Hill, on June 21st, 2019. Paul Shatz was an influential visionary, planner and, above all, a family man. He was a beloved husband to Deane Shatz for 71 years, devoted father to four children, proud and present grandfather to 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. It was important to him to share his love of travel and philanthropy as a family. Paul leaves behind a strong legacy after a dynamic and full life. Paul was born on April 17, 1923 in Saint Louis, Missouri. He served in World War II in the Pacific. After coming home, he met and married the love of his life and worked as a pattern maker at his father's dress factory and then as a dress salesman for his father-in-law. At the age of 35, with a supportive wife and four children, he embarked on a new career at A.G. Edwards & Sons. He started as an intern and worked his way up the corporate ladder. He made partner, then became Senior Vice President of Financial Services and a member of the firm's Board of Directors. His contributions and leadership helped A.G. Edwards & Sons grow from a small firm of 12 branches to more than 450, from 120 brokers to more than 5,000. Both the leaders in the industry and his peers honored Paul with the title Mr. Mutual Funds due to his pioneering work in the mutual funds industry. He also helped create the original College for Financial Planning. Paul was active in philanthropy and championed entrepreneurship and education, along with creating a stronger Israel as a Guardian of the Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel. He and Deane were art collectors and longtime contributors to the Corcoran Gallery of Art, Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem, and The Saint Louis Art Museum. Paul will be sorely missed. Services: Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25th at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park: 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Shiva will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Janet Shatz Snyder. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Technion Society ( www.ats.org ). Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

