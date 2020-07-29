1/
Paul Michael Deckert
Deckert, Paul Michael

37, entered Heaven on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

The beloved son of Michael and the late Linda Deckert (nee Elliott); loving nephew of Raymond (LaDonna) Deckert, Gail (Jim) Walker, Richard Deckert, Ted Deckert, George (Nancy) Deckert, Joan (the late Bill) Armstrong and Cathy (Mike) Graham and a cousin to many.

Paul enjoyed being with his dogs-Piper, Dutch and Rambo. He and his dad enjoyed hiking together, playing Play Station, shooting and socializing with friends and drinking beer. Paul worked in the banking industry for many years.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:30 pm-6:30 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles. Funeral services begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:30 - 06:30 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
JUL
31
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
