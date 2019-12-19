Meiners, Paul N., MD

Meiners, Paul N., age 87, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Meiners and Jane Meiners (nee Dillon), sister Marie Klorer and brothers Robert Meiners, Joseph Meiners and Donald Meiners. Survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Sally (nee Bergjans) Meiners; devoted father of Margaret (Christopher) Louis, Michael (Christa) Meiners, Madeleine (Thomas) Hedrick, Marie Dennis, Paul (Terry) Meiners, Regina Childers, Matthew (Kristina) Meiners, Amelia (Steve) Willie, Daniel Meiners and Sarah Meiners (Jordan Hurt); loving brother to sisters Dorothy Seiter and Elaine Goodwin; treasured grandfather of 23 and great grandfather of 10; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Paul was born in Normandy, Missouri and attended grade school at St. Ann's and high school at St. Louis University High where he graduated in 1950. He was recruited by Coach Don Faurot to play football at Mizzou but after one year determined that medicine was his calling. He was married to the late Susan (nee Blood) Meiners in 1953. He graduated from St. Louis University Medical School in 1957 and received his surgical license in 1963 after a surgical residency at City Hospital. Paul was a surgeon at DePaul Hospital and St. John's Hospital for over 30 years. He moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1994 where he had the privilege of working at the VA Hospital and helping the many deserved men and women of the armed forces. He retired in 2000 and moved back to Missouri.

Paul loved caring for his patients and was respected by his colleagues. When he wasn't working, he was with his family whether at their lake house in Franklin County or their guest ranch in Wyoming. He will be greatly missed by many.

Services: Paul has chosen to donate his body to St. Louis University Medical School. Memorial Mass to be held Friday, December 27 at 10 AM at St. Roch Catholic Church, 6052 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations to Mercy Hospice c/o Mercy Health Foundation, 615 So. New Ballas Rd., 63141, St. Vincent De Paul Society, 1310 Papin St., 63103 or a charity of person's choice is appreciated.