|
|
Miller, Paul R.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice Miller (nee Parris) and the late Margaret Mary Miller (nee Pratt); dearest father of Paul Jr. (Jeanne) Miller, Kimberly Abel, Lisa Fox and the late Kevin and Timothy Miller; loving grandfather of Robbie (Jessica), Danielle (Jeff), Brittany, Kailan, Trent, Connor, Jacob, Chase, Isaiah and Margaret; great-grandfather of Juliet and Owen; dear son-in-law of the late Melba Probst; dear brother of Betty Warden, Lynn (Marcella) Miller and Joyce Penberthy; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all.
Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Jan.13 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation appreciated. Visitation Sun. 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020