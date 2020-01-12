St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Miller, Paul R.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice Miller (nee Parris) and the late Margaret Mary Miller (nee Pratt); dearest father of Paul Jr. (Jeanne) Miller, Kimberly Abel, Lisa Fox and the late Kevin and Timothy Miller; loving grandfather of Robbie (Jessica), Danielle (Jeff), Brittany, Kailan, Trent, Connor, Jacob, Chase, Isaiah and Margaret; great-grandfather of Juliet and Owen; dear son-in-law of the late Melba Probst; dear brother of Betty Warden, Lynn (Marcella) Miller and Joyce Penberthy; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to all.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Mon., Jan.13 at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation appreciated. Visitation Sun. 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
