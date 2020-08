Shelton, Paul R.

passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home in Palm Springs California. His partner of 47 years James M. LaMartina was at his side. Paul was a native Saint Louisan, the beloved son of Leo W. Shelton and Helen Colvin Shelton. Dear brother of Michael L. Shelton. Dearest uncle of Scott , Brian and Kristen Shelton. Dear great-uncle of Finley and Jack Shelton. Dear cousin and Friend to many. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at later date.