Schmitz, Paul Smitty fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on July 4, 2019 at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Dina (nee Cucchi) Schmitz; beloved father of Paulette (Klep) Turnbough, Rick (Sally) Schmitz, Denise (Frank) Vinciguerra, and Renee (Dave) Basile; dear grandfather of Christy (Andrew), Crystal (Justin), Jennifer (Dan), Holly (Kevin), Mary (Bill), Harry, and Jessica (Bill); dear great-grandfather to Jonny, Gabriella, Kacie, Dominic, Collin, Jesse, and Emma; beloved uncle of John (Sharon) Cucchi. Friend to many. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Paul Schmitz and Elizabeth (nee Pruitt) Schmitz; his brother Eugene (Regina) Schmitz; grandsons Brian and Richard. Paul served in the United States Army and was a WWII veteran. He was also a member of the American Legion Rollo Calcaterra Post 15 and a member of the Wildcats. Services: VISITATION Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue 63110, 9-11 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to The Sick and Elderly Program of The Hill. ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019