King, Paul T. Friday, June 28, 2019. Beloved son of Gloria (the late John) King (nee Schneider); loving brother of Sue and Maureen King; our dear uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Services: a Memorial Visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, Sunday, July 7, from 3-9 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be Monday, July 8, at Annunciation Catholic Church (Webster Groves) at 10 a.m. Memorials to Mental Health America of Eastern Missouri, 1905 S. Grand, 63104 (www.mha-em.org), appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019