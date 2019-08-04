Sullivan, Paul Vincent Paul Vincent Sullivan passed on July 19, 2019 at Aurora, Ohio, at age 86. Dear husband of Marilyn Sullivan (Dickherber). Father to Paul Sullivan (Lucy), Diane Adelson (Brian), Madeline Weinrebe (Steve) and Thomas Sullivan (Lisa). Grandfather to Tom Sullivan, Elizabeth Sullivan, Benjamin Adelson, Lucy Adelson, Isabel Adelson, Jake Laughlin, Camille Weinrebe and Brynne Sullivan. Graduated St. Louis University in 1956 and had a long and distinguished career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Services: August 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 342 S. Chillicothe Rd., Aurora, Ohio. Interment at Aurora Cemetery, August 17 at 11 a.m., 100 S. Aurora Rd.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019