Struttmann, Paul W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday January 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Struttmann (nee Baumstark); dear father of Matthew (Marina) Struttmann, Teresa (James) Patton, Mark (Pamela) Struttmann and Paula (Eric) Bellville; dear grandpa of Joseph (Jessica) Struttmann, Anna (Jeremy) King, John Struttmann, Rebecca Patton, Margaret Nash, Elizabeth Bellville, Joshua Bellville, and the late Michael Patton; our dear great-grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. Services: Memorial Mass at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (120 N. Elizabeth Ave., 63135) on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019