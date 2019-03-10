St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Struttmann, Paul W. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday January 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Struttmann (nee Baumstark); dear father of Matthew (Marina) Struttmann, Teresa (James) Patton, Mark (Pamela) Struttmann and Paula (Eric) Bellville; dear grandpa of Joseph (Jessica) Struttmann, Anna (Jeremy) King, John Struttmann, Rebecca Patton, Margaret Nash, Elizabeth Bellville, Joshua Bellville, and the late Michael Patton; our dear great-grandpa, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend. Services: Memorial Mass at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (120 N. Elizabeth Ave., 63135) on Thursday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
