Paul Williams Gann (1923 - 2019)
Obituary
Gann, Paul Williams

age 96, formally of Cape Coral, Florida, died in Ft. Myers, Florida peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family.

Born July 17, 1923 in Midland, Michigan, to Dr. John A. Gann II and Ruth M Williams. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps stationed in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

He was employed 34 years with the Monsanto Co. and it's Chemstrand Division. He retired in 1981 and moved to Cape Coral, Florida in April of that year.

Inurnment of the ashes will be at Arlington National Cemetery along with his deceased wife, Polly.

Donations in Paul's memory can be made to

https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/give/basket/fund/303301 Arrangements by Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
