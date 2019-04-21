Jansen, Paula C. Born August 27, 1966, entered into the Heavenly Kingdom on April 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of Grace and the late Clarence Jansen; dear sister of Annette (Ron) Campbell, Karen (Zane) Morton, Theresa, Kenneth Ken and the late William Bill Jansen; loving aunt of David (Sandie) Campbell, Dawn Street, Dawn Rethmeyer, Crystal (Rob) Twitchel, Graham (Caroline) Morton, Donovan Campbell, Nicole (Mike McGregor) Jansen, Kyle (Linda) Houser and Jake (Mercedes) Rethmeyer. Very special G-ma to Mason & Savannah and a great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Stray Rescue. Services: Memorial visitation Wednesday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Rd.) Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church - Arnold.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula C. Jansen.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019