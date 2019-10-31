Antrainer, Paula Goeglein Parrish

Born April 6, 1913 and passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was 106 years old. Survived by daughter, JoAnn (David) Ott and step-daughter Judy (Jeff) Eichhorn, step-sons Harry (Joyce) Antrainer, Jr. and Norman Antrainer. Grandchildren Liz (Nick) Smith, Rev. Kathy Montira, Kristi (John) Haynie, Paula (Jeff) Noble, Michael (Gennelle) Parrish, Gregory Ott, Cindy (Phil) Eberle, and Steve (Terri) Ott. She is predeceased by her husband Earl Parrish and son David E. Parrish, her husband Harry Antrainer, and Vicki (Norman) Antrainer.

Paula is a registered artist with the Museum of Porcelain Art, and has been a member of the World Organization of China Painters, the Missouri State Porcelain Teachers Organization, and the St. Louis County Porcelain Guild. She continued to teach the art until about 2 months before her death.

Paula was a devoted mother and grandmother, a friend to many, and loved by all. She will be missed by her family, church community, Bible Class members, bridge club friends, and caregivers.

Memorials may be directed to The Caregivers of AW at Fairwinds River's Edge, the Solace Hospice Staff, or the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ in Florissant.

Services: Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. and on Saturday, November 2, 9:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 2725 Concord Drive, Florissant.