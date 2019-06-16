Swortfiguer, Paula Kathryn Paula Kathryn Swortfiguer, 81, returned to her heavenly home on June 7, 2019. Loving wife of Don Swortfiguer. Survived by her son, Andy (Karen) Swortfiguer and her daughter, Shana (Edward) Lifka. Grandchildren Noah and Hannah Lifka, and Loving cousins. Second mother, teacher, and faithful friend to many. Born to the late Rev. Telfair and Hilda Boesch (Sicht) in Iowa, 1937. In lieu of flowers please donate to Mo. Baptist Cancer Center, Champions for Care. Services: June 29, 2018, at Prince of Peace Church 4966 Towne South Rd. St. Louis, MO 63128.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019