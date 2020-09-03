Paula Ziegler

Ziegler, Paula

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Ziegler Sr.; dear mother of Roswitha (Robert) Ahrens and the late Eugene Ziegler Jr.; proud grandmother of Michael and Kelly Ahrens; cherished sister of Hermann Froetscher; a beloved friend to all.

Paula lived nearly 93 years of struggle, courage, and perseverance to the fullest. She and her husband came to St. Louis as refugees and went on to achieve the American Dream. Paula loved sewing, lunching with coworkers from St. Anthony's Hospital, and the occasional Fireball shot.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Victories. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FamilyForward to help provide safer, healthier relationships for children and families. (familyforwardmo.org)