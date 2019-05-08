Meinecke, Pauline K. 104, d. Oct 17, 2018. Parents: Elizabeth (Davies) and John F. Schmidt, brother Vernon, husband Louis Meinecke, Jr. and son, Louis Meinecke, III, 1944-1993. Services: Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, May 13, meet 11:00 at the Administration Building. Lutheran Gethsemane Church, 3600 Hampton Ave. Services 12:30. We will bring bells to ring in her memory. Lunch at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, she would prefer donations to Suncrest Hospice, 4650 E. Cotton Center Blvd., # 110, Phoenix, AZ 85040; Lutheran Gethsemane Church 3600 Hampton Avenue St. Louis, MO. 63109, or ABA Bell Tower Fund, 800 Ave. H, St. Louis, MO. 63125.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019