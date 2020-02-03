Komrska, CSJ, Sister Pauline (Dorothy Francis)

Of Nazareth Living Center on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020. Daughter of late Albert and Anna Komrska (nee Malecek); sister of Fritz (Marilyn) Komrska and Brother Paul Komrska; aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ.

Services: Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Tues., Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE