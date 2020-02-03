Sister Pauline Komrska CSJ

Komrska, CSJ, Sister Pauline (Dorothy Francis)

Of Nazareth Living Center on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020. Daughter of late Albert and Anna Komrska (nee Malecek); sister of Fritz (Marilyn) Komrska and Brother Paul Komrska; aunt, great-aunt, cousin, friend and Sister in Christ.

Services: Memorial Mass at Nazareth Living Center on Tues., Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. FEY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
