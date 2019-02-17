St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Goddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Minton Goddard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Minton Goddard Obituary
Goddard, Pauline Minton passed Feb. 13, 2019 in St. Louis, at the age of 91. Born Pauline Esther Minton on Feb. 12, 1928 in Greenville, OH to the late George Westley and Hazel Eleanora Minton. Friend and former wife of the late Warren S. Goddard. Loving companion of the late Ray Stommel of Seattle, WA. Dear mother of Warren Kent (Kris) Goddard and Grant Minton (Jacqueline A. Wood) Goddard. Dear grandmother of Scott M. (Laura) Goddard, Dana K. Goddard, Christine E. (Adam) Brkljach and Vincent J. Goddard; great-grandmother of Houston C. Goddard and Dylan S. Goddard. Predeceased by her brother George E. Minton and sister Winifred L. Stephens. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service at Manchester United Methodist Church in Manchester, Sat., Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Interment following at Manchester United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, Fri., Feb. 22, 4-8 p.m. followed by a brief remembrance service at 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information