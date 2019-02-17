|
|
Goddard, Pauline Minton passed Feb. 13, 2019 in St. Louis, at the age of 91. Born Pauline Esther Minton on Feb. 12, 1928 in Greenville, OH to the late George Westley and Hazel Eleanora Minton. Friend and former wife of the late Warren S. Goddard. Loving companion of the late Ray Stommel of Seattle, WA. Dear mother of Warren Kent (Kris) Goddard and Grant Minton (Jacqueline A. Wood) Goddard. Dear grandmother of Scott M. (Laura) Goddard, Dana K. Goddard, Christine E. (Adam) Brkljach and Vincent J. Goddard; great-grandmother of Houston C. Goddard and Dylan S. Goddard. Predeceased by her brother George E. Minton and sister Winifred L. Stephens. Loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Service at Manchester United Methodist Church in Manchester, Sat., Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Interment following at Manchester United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation at the Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, Fri., Feb. 22, 4-8 p.m. followed by a brief remembrance service at 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019