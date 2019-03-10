|
Branco, Pauline Nevills Born April 10, 1929 in Catawissa, MO, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph J. Branco and John W. Nevills; loving mother of Lynn (Craig) Creason and Mark (Leslie) Branca; dearest grandmother of Jaime Johnson, Ashley Wease, Mia Branca, Christina Branca; dear great-grandma of Elena and Elise Johnson; dear sister of Clara Dickinson, Vernell Price, twin brother Paul Dryer and Lorraine Price; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Pauline was an executive secretary at H.B.E. Corporation for 30 years. Services: Visitation at Twin Oaks Presbyterian, 1230 Big Bend Rd., Tuesday, March 12, 10:15 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catawissa Union Church, Attn: Loretta Obernauer, P.O. Box 208, Catawissa, MO 63015 or The Twin Oaks Mission Committee, 1230 Big Bend Rd., 63021. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019