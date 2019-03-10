St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Twin Oaks Presbyterian
1230 Big Bend Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Twin Oaks Presbyterian
1230 Big Bend Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Branco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Nevills Branco


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Nevills Branco Obituary
Branco, Pauline Nevills Born April 10, 1929 in Catawissa, MO, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph J. Branco and John W. Nevills; loving mother of Lynn (Craig) Creason and Mark (Leslie) Branca; dearest grandmother of Jaime Johnson, Ashley Wease, Mia Branca, Christina Branca; dear great-grandma of Elena and Elise Johnson; dear sister of Clara Dickinson, Vernell Price, twin brother Paul Dryer and Lorraine Price; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Pauline was an executive secretary at H.B.E. Corporation for 30 years. Services: Visitation at Twin Oaks Presbyterian, 1230 Big Bend Rd., Tuesday, March 12, 10:15 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catawissa Union Church, Attn: Loretta Obernauer, P.O. Box 208, Catawissa, MO 63015 or The Twin Oaks Mission Committee, 1230 Big Bend Rd., 63021. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now