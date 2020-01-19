St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Nicholson, Pauline T.

(nee Lohmueller) Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elmer M. Nicholson; dear mother of Kathleen (Robert) Moeller; dear grandmother of Robert (Kristine) Moeller II and Michelle (Jay) Mullen; dear great-grandmother of Jack, Benjamin and Michael. Our dear aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, January 21, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Pathways Hospice appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
