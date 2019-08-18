Rosenthal, Peggy Chosid

August 17, 2019

Beloved wife of the late Harold Rosenthal. Dear mother of Linda (Michael) Rosenblatt, John Rosenthal and Tammy Wool, and Rabbi Edward (Mindy) Rosenthal. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Kate, Zachary and Ellie Rosenblatt, David, Julie and Kevin Rosenthal, Jonah (Heather) Rosenthal and Gabriella Rosenthal. Cherished great grandmother of Belle Rosenthal. Dear sister of the late Muriel (Samuel) Gilberg and Eugene (Hannah) Chosid. Beloved sister-in-law of Robert (Faryl) Rosenthal. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Monday, August 19, 1:00 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road with interment to follow at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. No visitation prior to service. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Amoona (for the benefit of the anticipated Peggy and Harold Rosenthal Educator Fund), 324 S. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141.

