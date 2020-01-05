Margherio, Peggy FitzGibbon

Peggy was born on July 12, 1954 in St. Louis, MO and passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her dear brother David FitzGibbon (Rindy). Peggy is survived by her beloved husband Robert (Bob) Margherio, her sister Tonie FitzGibbon, her sister Mary FitzGibbon (Jack Underwood) and her brother Arthur FitzGibbon (Sandy); her nieces and nephews Ryan FitzGibbon, Jane Dhority, Rick Reed (Valerie), Meredith Hamilton (Miles), Jennifer FitzGibbon and Sara Fimmano; her step-children Nick Margherio (Kristi) and Jen Williams (Alex); and her step-grandchildren Reese Margherio, Luke Margherio, Kalen Williams and Logan Williams.

Peggy loved life and will be remembered by her infectious laughter and devotion to her dogs, especially Maggie and Seamus! Favorite quotes included Paul Simon's "Hey, I've got nothing to do today but smile", which was noted in her Villa ('72) yearbook.

Services: In accordance with Peggy's wishes, a private celebration of her life is planned for family and friends in late January.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to The Humane Society of MO, 1201 Macklind Avenue, 63110, or a .