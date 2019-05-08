Stumborg, Peggy J. (nee Hinkle) Sat., May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of late Edman Stumborg; loving mother of Keith Stumborg, Judy (Edward) Nikolaisen, Kevin (GeorgeAnn) Stumborg and Kurt Stumborg; sister of Ronald, Byron, the late Rita and Jean; grandmother of Jennifer, Brian, Amy and Seth; great-grandmother of Alyssa, Andrew, Alex, Kiera, Kobe, Kami, Christopher, Charlie, Krystal, Lisa (Phil) and Sean; an aunt, greataunt and friend of many. Memorials to or . Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial following at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 8, 2019