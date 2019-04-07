Winscott, Peggy Joyce (nee: Brundage) of Town and Country, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 43 years to the late Gerald Jerry J. Dwyer; and devoted wife of 14 years to the late Charles (Charley) Winscott; cherished daughter of the late Geraldine and loving step-father Norman Shore, and father Lester Brundage; loving mother of Diane Dwyer, Beth (David) Moritz, Sally (Stephen) Vierling; treasured grandmother of Bradley (Cici) Brown and Steven Brown; Brett, Joseph, and Lindsay Moritz; and Stephanie, Margaret, and Stephen Vierling; dear sister of Pat Brockmeyer and Sharon Sifuentes; loving cousin of Richard Ingram; and dear friend to many. Peggy was a graduate of McKinley High School and went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Truman State University, her Masters degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, and her Doctorate of Education degree from St. Louis University. Peggy worked her entire career in the FergusonFlorissant School district as a teacher, principal, and administrator. Prior to her retirement, Peggy also worked many years for Webster University as a professor and for Truman State University supervising student teachers. During her retirement years, Peggy spent time at her homes in Florida and at the Lake of the Ozarks. Peggy was a loving, thoughtful, and compassionate person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Mari de Villa Retirement Center for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made in Peggy's memory to Truman State University Scholarship Fund. Services: Memorial Service Sat., April 13, 1 p.m., Immanuel United Church of Christ, Ferguson, MO. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019