Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Klinge Smyth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Smyth, Peggy Klinge It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Peggy Klinge Smyth on May 8, 2019. Peggy was born on April 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised there until the age of 11. She attended Our Lady of the Pillar school until 1968 and then her family relocated to Saratoga, California. Peggy returned to St. Louis in 1976 and lived there for 10 years before returning to California. Peggy married in 1991 and moved to San Jose where she lived until her passing. Peggy is survived by her husband Tom, sons Brian and Brendan, sisters: Patsy Holloran (Joe), Joan Martin (John), Mary Sue Albanese, and Kathy McGlynn (Casey).

Smyth, Peggy Klinge It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Peggy Klinge Smyth on May 8, 2019. Peggy was born on April 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised there until the age of 11. She attended Our Lady of the Pillar school until 1968 and then her family relocated to Saratoga, California. Peggy returned to St. Louis in 1976 and lived there for 10 years before returning to California. Peggy married in 1991 and moved to San Jose where she lived until her passing. Peggy is survived by her husband Tom, sons Brian and Brendan, sisters: Patsy Holloran (Joe), Joan Martin (John), Mary Sue Albanese, and Kathy McGlynn (Casey). Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close