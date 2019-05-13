Smyth, Peggy Klinge It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Peggy Klinge Smyth on May 8, 2019. Peggy was born on April 30, 1956 in St. Louis, Missouri and was raised there until the age of 11. She attended Our Lady of the Pillar school until 1968 and then her family relocated to Saratoga, California. Peggy returned to St. Louis in 1976 and lived there for 10 years before returning to California. Peggy married in 1991 and moved to San Jose where she lived until her passing. Peggy is survived by her husband Tom, sons Brian and Brendan, sisters: Patsy Holloran (Joe), Joan Martin (John), Mary Sue Albanese, and Kathy McGlynn (Casey).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 13 to May 15, 2019