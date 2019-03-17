Jackson, Peggy Lee Brewer age 83, died March 15, 2019. Peggy was born on March 21, 1935, in St. Louis, MO to Nettie Janice (Pitman) and Frank Milton Brewer. Peggy was a member of Lake St. Louis Historical Society, the Methodist Church, Eastern Star and the Athenian Club, where she served three terms as President. Peggy was honored as Mother and Homemaker of the Year by General Federation of Women's Clubs in 1972. Her extensive volunteer work included serving as chairwoman for the St. Charles County Red Cross, , Easter Seal Society and as a Girl Scout leader for 8 years. After completing a degree in Interior Design, Peggy established a successful business, Personalized Interiors, from which she retired in 1999. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, George Edward Jackson, Jr.; their children Michael Phillip Jackson of Joplin, MO and Susan Jackson Wolff of Union, MO; and five grandchildren, Rachel Wolff of San Antonio, TX, Sarah Wolff of Manhattan, NY, Olivia Jackson of Jefferson City, MO, Christopher Jackson of Garden City, KS, and Michael Tiege Jackson of Joplin, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, Ste. 200, Branson, MO 65616, or Boston University Research: C.T.E. Center, 72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019