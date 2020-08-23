Rice, Peggy Theresa

Rice, Peggy T. (nee Wallace), age 68, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years RJ Rice. Loving mother of Jill; Dear sister to Paula, Sterling, and Stanley Wallace. Dear Aunt, sister-in-law, niece and cousin. Peggy had many lifelong friends from her school years. Masses preferred.

Services: Visitation at St. Anthony of Padua Church (3140 Meramec St.) on Tuesday, August 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mass at 11:30 a.m.