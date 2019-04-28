Williams, Peggy W. passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Williams Jr.; dearest mother of Robert Lee Mitchell Jr. (Alison) and Frank Gerard Williams; dear grandmother of Colin A. Mitchell; dear sister of Paul Webster Brigham Jr. and the late Kenneth Lynn Brigham. Mrs. Williams was born in Dallas, TX, educated at Fisk University and was a long time employee of St. Louis University. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Grace United Methodist Church, 6199 Waterman at Skinker on Tuesday, April 30 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation at the Church beginning at 12 noon. Memorials appreciated to Grace United Methodist Food Pantry. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019