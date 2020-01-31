Pozzo, Perina M.

(nee Ronzio). Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emil C. Pozzo; dearest mother of Emil (Dianna), Linda (Roger) Behrens, Martin, Susan (Dominic) Puleo, Chuck (Karen) Pozzo; dear sister of the late Joseph (Theresa) Bellosi, Paul (Angela) Ronzio and Richard Ronzio; dearest grandmother of Chuck and Emil Pozzo, Jennifer Sertl, Kristin Morland, Tony Pozzo, Kim Ondr, Scott Pozzo, Trisha Bieser, Dominic Puleo, Andrew Puleo, Joseph Puleo, Michelle Pozzo and Lauren Behle; great-grandmother of 26, our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Perina was a member of Mt. Carmel Society of St. Ambrose and Hill 2000.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church Monday, February 3, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name made to The Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill (2315 Macklind, St. Louis, MO 63110).

A special thank you to Pathways Hospice Care for the love and compassion given to our dear mother the last few days of her life.