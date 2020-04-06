St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Petar Grgic Obituary

Grgic, Petar

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Biserka Grgic (nee Vdovic); dear father of Marijana (Eddie) Best, Marko (Christine) Grgic and Tomislav (Shawna) Grgic; dear grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, April 7th, 9:15 a.m.to St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8:00 p.m. In accordance with government mandates and regulations related to COVID-19, only 9 people are allowed in parlor, church and at the cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020
