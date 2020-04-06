|
Grgic, Petar
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Biserka Grgic (nee Vdovic); dear father of Marijana (Eddie) Best, Marko (Christine) Grgic and Tomislav (Shawna) Grgic; dear grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, April 7th, 9:15 a.m.to St. Joseph Croatian Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4-8:00 p.m. In accordance with government mandates and regulations related to COVID-19, only 9 people are allowed in parlor, church and at the cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020