Hummel, Dr. Peter A., DDS Hummel, Peter A., 86, made his journey Home, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on July 17, 2019. Pete's life-journey was saturated with God, love, friends, family, a successful dental practice, service to both his country and community through numerous charities, with a significant impact on Our Little Haven. Pete takes glorious leave from his wife Dixie (Cohen); his son Scott; Scott's wife Kathleen and three grandchildren: Maggie, Peter and Sarah (all of whom claim to be PaPa's favorite!); his sister Mary Helen Gioia; husband Mario; sister-in-law Frieda (Robert) Hummel; brother-inlaw Kenneth (Cherry) Cohen; many friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen, and his brother Robert. Pete squeezed every drop of fun from all life had to offer. While he will be missed, we know he is on his way to Glory. Services: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. and interment at JB National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions sent to Our Little Haven (www.ourlittlehaven.org) - P.O. Box 23010, St. Louis, MO 63156-3010.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 21 to July 22, 2019