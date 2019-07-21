Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Peter A. Hummel DDS. View Sign Service Information Service 9:30 AM Our Lady of Providence Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Providence Church Interment 2:30 PM JB National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Hummel, Dr. Peter A., DDS Hummel, Peter A., 86, made his journey Home, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on July 17, 2019. Pete's life-journey was saturated with God, love, friends, family, a successful dental practice, service to both his country and community through numerous charities, with a significant impact on Our Little Haven. Pete takes glorious leave from his wife Dixie (Cohen); his son Scott; Scott's wife Kathleen and three grandchildren: Maggie, Peter and Sarah (all of whom claim to be PaPa's favorite!); his sister Mary Helen Gioia; husband Mario; sister-in-law Frieda (Robert) Hummel; brother-inlaw Kenneth (Cherry) Cohen; many friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen, and his brother Robert. Pete squeezed every drop of fun from all life had to offer. While he will be missed, we know he is on his way to Glory. Services: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. and interment at JB National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions sent to Our Little Haven (









Hummel, Dr. Peter A., DDS Hummel, Peter A., 86, made his journey Home, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on July 17, 2019. Pete's life-journey was saturated with God, love, friends, family, a successful dental practice, service to both his country and community through numerous charities, with a significant impact on Our Little Haven. Pete takes glorious leave from his wife Dixie (Cohen); his son Scott; Scott's wife Kathleen and three grandchildren: Maggie, Peter and Sarah (all of whom claim to be PaPa's favorite!); his sister Mary Helen Gioia; husband Mario; sister-in-law Frieda (Robert) Hummel; brother-inlaw Kenneth (Cherry) Cohen; many friends, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Helen, and his brother Robert. Pete squeezed every drop of fun from all life had to offer. While he will be missed, we know he is on his way to Glory. Services: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence Church. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 11 a.m. and interment at JB National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions sent to Our Little Haven ( www.ourlittlehaven.org ) - P.O. Box 23010, St. Louis, MO 63156-3010. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 21 to July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close