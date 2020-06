Castelli, Peter "Butch"

Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at age 63. Beloved father of Michael and Katie Castelli; dear grandfather of Michayla; dearest love of Karen Castelli; dear brother, brother-in-law, stepson, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.