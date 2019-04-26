Rein, Peter Claus Surrounded by his family, Peter Claus Rein made peaceful passage to join his parents, Rudolph and Margarete, into the next life. He is survived by his companion of 23 years, Pat Dillon, his son Peter (Jenny Goodwin), his daughter Petree (Michael) Powell, grandson Ryan (Rita) Spies, great-grandson Henry, bonus daughters Katie (Adam) and Sheila, his previous wives, Patricia Rein and Corrine Harmon, and so many friends and loved ones. Peter had a remarkable life story. Born in 1933 in Mannheim, Germany, his family fled Nazi Germany in 1938 and were among only 20,000 Jewish Refugees to settle in the open port of Shanghai, China. After World War II, sponsored by the Jewish Federation, Peter and his parents immigrated to America and made St. Louis home. Peter graduated from Soldan-Blewett High School in 1952 and then served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. It was during his time in the service that he became a grateful US Citizen. He graduated from Harris Stowe Teachers' College with a degree in Primary Education as well as a Master's in Education. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching his son's baseball team and daughter's softball team at Affton Athletic Association. Peter spent the majority of his career at the St. Louis Public Schools, first as an Elementary School Teacher and then ultimately, the Director of the Work Study program for 30 years, which provided skills training to thousands of children during their high school years. His program was honored by President Ronald Reagan with the award for National Recognition for Innovative Programs. In 1988, Peter retired from the SLPS and began work as Assistant Principal at South and North Counties Technical High Schools and as Principal at West County Technical High School. He retired in 1999. His life changed forever and his medical odyssey began when he suffered an abdominal aortic aneurysm rupture at the Courtesy Diner on Hampton in 2000. Thanks to the heroic efforts by the physicians at Forest Park Hospital, he survived. Critical Care Doctors Robert Wright and Dr. Ayaz Malik assured his survival. Despite multiple health setbacks since, he lived with grace and courage for the next 19 astonishing years, thanks to the dedication of his love Pat, his daughter Petree, his son Peter and the numerous dedicated physicians. A special thanks to Dr. Nicholas Gourtzelis, Dr. Farhaan Ahmad, Dr. Mellis, Dr. James Dimitroff, Dr. Garvin, and Dr. Dana Galbraith, Fresenius Dialysis Center and so many other caring nurses and technicians. He continued to enjoy his family, Cardinal baseball, reading thousands of books and eating all the foods he loved. Peter's story is one of the remarkable human spirit, grace, patience, bravery and courage. He is beloved by so many and the lights dim with our loss. There is no doubt he is amongst angels and the heroes he studied and those that left before him. Services: Memorial visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home at 10151 Gravois Road on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a service starting at 3 p.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Military Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest Park Forever, St. Louis County Library Foundation or Missouri Historical Society would make him so happy. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary