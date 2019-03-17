Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Craig MacNichols. View Sign

MacNichols, Peter Craig Passed away on March 13, 2019. He was born and raised in St. Louis. He graduated from Principia Upper School and then from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. After college he enlisted in the Air Force and served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, flying the C130 transport planes. When he separated from the military he stayed in Tennessee and worked as a Technical Editor at the Arnold Air Base in Tullahoma, TN. He lived in Tennessee for almost 50 years, but moved back to St. Louis in 2015 to be near his family. He is survived by his twin sister, Laura Schmink, his niece Beth Teck (Karen), nephew, Craig Stephenson (Vicki) and great niece, Kathryn Stephenson. He was known as a great reader and a writer of wonderful notes and letters. Services: Memorial Service Friday, March 22nd, 6 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave.; Montgomery, AL 36104.









