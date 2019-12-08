Sargent, Peter E.

Peter E. Sargent passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at the age of 82. He leaves behind his wife, Alice (Kearney) Sargent, of 53 years, daughter Amy (Doug) Hanneken and Megan (Dennis) Case along with two grandchildren, Connor Hanneken & Jack Hanneken.

Peter spent his life dedicated to the arts in St. Louis and beyond. A celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10am at the Loretto-Hilton Center.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital for their excellent care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you consider a donation to either the Peter Sargent Endowed Stage Management Scholarship or the Peter E. Sargent Endowed Lighting Design Scholarship. Donations can be made online at www.webster.edu/giving/ Or mailed to: Webster University Advancement Office, 470 E. Lockwood Ave. St. Louis, MO 63119